back to top
28.1 C
Salto
17 de Sep
Logo EL PUEBLO digital
martes, 17 de septiembre de 2024
28.1 C
Salto
InicioDEPORTES

Telón arriba

Eleazar "Chito" Silva
Por Eleazar "Chito" Silva
8
Tiempo de lectura: <1 min.
Enlace para compartir: https://elpueblodigital.uy/msyf

Martes 17 de septiembre

  • 13.45: Juventus – PSV
  • 13.45: Young Boys – Aston Villa.
  • 16.00: Bayern Munichh – Dinamo Zagred.
  • 16.00: Real Madrid – Stuttgart.
  • 16.00: Milan – Liverpool
  • 16.00: Sporting Lisboa – Lille 

    Miércoles 18 de septiembre.
  • 13.45: Bologna – Shakhtar Donetsk
  • 13.45: Sparta Praga – Red Bull Salzburgo
  • 16.00: Manchester City – Inter de Milán
  • 16.00: PSG – Girona
  • 16.00: Club Brujas – Borussia Dortmund
  • 16.00: Celtic – Slovan Bratislava.

Enlace para compartir: https://elpueblodigital.uy/msyf
EP.tv

NUESTRAS REDES

Editorial

Adriana Martínez
[email protected]
18 de Julio 151, 50000, Salto, Uruguay
Tel.: 4733 4133

Comercial Digital

Diego Monzón
[email protected]
Whatsapp: 098 700 004

Redacción Digital

Matías Roncero
Administración Digital
[email protected]

Federica Fernández
Redacción Digital
[email protected]

Webmaster

Ruben Cardozo
Responsable Web
[email protected]
Tel.: 098 90 70 20

© 2024 EL PUEBLO digital y Diario El Pueblo de Salto - v1.0.0

Otra empresa del Grupo EVERCLAN
Te recomendamos leer:
REQUIEM - Complejo Velatorio

GRISELDA MARGARITA DA SILVA ALVEZ “COCA” (Q.E.P.D.)

El Pueblo Digital - 0