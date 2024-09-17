Telón arriba

Enlace para compartir: https://elpueblodigital.uy/msyf
Martes 17 de septiembre
- 13.45: Juventus – PSV
- 13.45: Young Boys – Aston Villa.
- 16.00: Bayern Munichh – Dinamo Zagred.
- 16.00: Real Madrid – Stuttgart.
- 16.00: Milan – Liverpool
- 16.00: Sporting Lisboa – Lille
Miércoles 18 de septiembre.
- 13.45: Bologna – Shakhtar Donetsk
- 13.45: Sparta Praga – Red Bull Salzburgo
- 16.00: Manchester City – Inter de Milán
- 16.00: PSG – Girona
- 16.00: Club Brujas – Borussia Dortmund
- 16.00: Celtic – Slovan Bratislava.
