Ómnibus: Horarios de Servicios a partir del 16 de diciembre

La intendencia comunica el nuevo horario para el servicio de ómnibus a partir del próximo Lunes 16 de diciembre.
|Línea
|Horario
|Línea 1
|HORARIOS DE SÁBADOS
|Línea 2
|HORARIOS DE SÁBADOS
|Línea 3
|HORARIOS DE SÁBADOS
|Línea 5
|HORARIOS NORMAL
|Línea 6
|HORARIOS NORMAL
|Línea 7
|HORARIOS DE SÁBADOS
|Línea 8
|HORARIOS NORMAL
|Línea 9
|HORARIOS NORMAL
|Línea 10
|HORARIOS NORMAL
|Línea 11
|HORARIOS DE SÁBADOS
|Línea 12
|HORARIOS NORMAL
|Línea 14
|HORARIOS DE SÁBADOS (hasta el 31 de diciembre)
Nota: Línea 14 en enero y febrero NO ENTRA EN LÍNEA.
