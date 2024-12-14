back to top
sábado, 14 de diciembre de 2024
Ómnibus: Horarios de Servicios a partir del 16 de diciembre

EL PORTAL Digital
Por EL PORTAL Digital
La intendencia comunica el nuevo horario para el servicio de ómnibus a partir del próximo Lunes 16 de diciembre.

LíneaHorario
Línea 1HORARIOS DE SÁBADOS
Línea 2HORARIOS DE SÁBADOS
Línea 3HORARIOS DE SÁBADOS
Línea 5HORARIOS NORMAL
Línea 6HORARIOS NORMAL
Línea 7HORARIOS DE SÁBADOS
Línea 8HORARIOS NORMAL
Línea 9HORARIOS NORMAL
Línea 10HORARIOS NORMAL
Línea 11HORARIOS DE SÁBADOS
Línea 12HORARIOS NORMAL
Línea 14HORARIOS DE SÁBADOS (hasta el 31 de diciembre)

Nota: Línea 14 en enero y febrero NO ENTRA EN LÍNEA.

