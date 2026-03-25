Luto - Listón negro

LYDIA ETCHECHURY SEVERO DE ALTUNA (Q.E.P.D.)

Falleció el 23 de marzo del 2026.

Luis Alberto Iriarte, Olga María Orihuela y sus hijos participan con mucha pena su fallecimiento.


Enlace para compartir: https://elpueblodigital.uy/d3y7
14