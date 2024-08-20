SÁBADO 24
FÉNIX-CERRO LARGO
10:00 horas. Parque Capurro
RACING-MONTEVIDEO WANDERERS
13:00 horas. Parque Roberto
CERRO-DEFENSOR SPORTING
15:30 horas. Estadio Tróccoli
DEPORTIVO MALDONADO-RIVER PLATE
18:00 horas. Estadio Domingo Burgueño Miguel
DOMINGO 25
RAMPLA JUNIORS-PROGRESO
13:00 horas
Estadio Olímpico
DANUBIO-BOSTON RIVER
15:30 horas
Estadio María Mincheff de Lazaroff
MIRAMAR MISIONES-PEÑAROL
18:30 horas. Escenario a confirmar
LUNES 26
NACIONAL-LIVERPOOL
20:00 horas. Estadio Gran Parque Central.