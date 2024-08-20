Con la 2ª

FÚTBOL

Por
Eleazar "Chito" Silva
-
0
0
SÁBADO 24

FÉNIX-CERRO LARGO
10:00 horas. Parque Capurro

RACING-MONTEVIDEO WANDERERS
13:00 horas. Parque Roberto

CERRO-DEFENSOR SPORTING
15:30 horas. Estadio Tróccoli

DEPORTIVO MALDONADO-RIVER PLATE
18:00 horas. Estadio Domingo Burgueño Miguel

DOMINGO 25

RAMPLA JUNIORS-PROGRESO
13:00 horas
Estadio Olímpico

DANUBIO-BOSTON RIVER
15:30 horas
Estadio María Mincheff de Lazaroff

MIRAMAR MISIONES-PEÑAROL
18:30 horas. Escenario a confirmar

LUNES 26

NACIONAL-LIVERPOOL
20:00 horas. Estadio Gran Parque Central.

